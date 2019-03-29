Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

The lifestyles of the rich and the famous are a bit complicated for Lori Loughlin's daughters.

As the fallout continues from the infamous college admissions scandal, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli have been keeping extra low profiles in Southern California.

And while we've spotted Isabella on rare occasions since the scandal broke, pop culture fans haven't seen Olivia Jade—until now.

Photographers spotted the 19-year-old and her older sister driving in their Mercedes-Benz vehicle through Santa Monica, Calif.

While their final destination remains a mystery, their parents do live nearby in the neighboring Malibu community.