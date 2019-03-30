Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 3:30 AM
Sunglasses are one of those things you wear pretty much every day, so we're always on the hunt for a new pair.
Sometimes we bite the bullet and splurge on designer frames, but other times we're just a good with a cool discount pair. Either way, we'll take a discount where we can get it. And with festival season and spring newness ahead, we're currently craving statement frames. We're not going to say no to a classic black cat-eye, but we're also willing to be a little more adventurous with shape and color.
If you're on the same page as us, peep the below, all of which happen to be on major sale right now.
Think pink in these ulta-glam embellished cat-eyes that will have everyone looking your way.
These sunset gradient frames look high-end but will only cost you $15.
Aviators are a universally flattering shape, so why not upgrade with a subtle pink tint?
Not mad at this purple and white color combo in an oversize frame.
Pro tip: White sunnies are an easy way to instantly brighten your face.
There's something undeniably fresh about a nude tone pair of sunnies.
Go bold or go home with these rad red frames.
Mirrored round frames are one way to be the coolest in the room.
Fact: A classic black cat-eye will always have you looking your best.
We can so see ourselves sporting these chunky square frames all festival season long.
