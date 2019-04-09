Get Ready to Party: It's Kristen Stewart's 29th Birthday & We Have All Her Best Roles for You to Vote On

Party people unite, because it's Kristen Stewart's birthday!

The Los Angeles native turns 29 years old today and fans of her have really watched her grow right in front of their eyes thanks to all of the movies she's been in so far in her career.

In 2001, Stewart had her first credited role with The Safety of Objects and she hasn't stopped since. She was about 10 years old when she was first seen on the big screen and almost two decades later she is one of the biggest stars of her time.

Whether it's becoming a teen idol with her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise or getting notice for her indie work with films like Camp X-Ray and Clouds of Sils Maria, Stewart has range and she likes to show it off.

In honor of the star's birthday, we're taking it back to the beginning and shining a light on some of her most memorable roles to date.