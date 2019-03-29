Jo Will Never Be the Same After Learning Her History on Grey's Anatomy

Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally got answers about her family history on Grey's Anatomy last night, but they were not the answers she was expecting.

All she knew was that as a very young baby, she had been dropped off at a firestation, and from there she never had the family she always dreamed of as she was shuffled around orphanages and foster families. After a DNA test and some sleuthing, she found the woman who was likely her birth mother, and she took a trip to Pittsburgh to find her.

When she found her living in a nice house with a whole family, Jo was angry, but she had no idea what she was about to learn. Her mother had been date raped, had a baby, and knew she couldn't handle raising the baby who reminded her of the most traumatic moment of her life, so she gave that baby up and never looked back.