Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

You're the kind of person that keeps up, so we don't have to tell you that Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American line of sexy basics is worth every penny.

That being said, we're not against a good a deal. So when Good American is having a significant sale (up to 60%, mind you), we're on the ball. There's tons of good stuff for festival season and beyond. Think cutout bodysuits, velvet crop tops and even some everyday light-wash denim to freshen up your springtime look.

You know it's all going to go fast, so don't sit on it. Grab yours while you can!