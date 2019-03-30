Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Approached the Final Season of Veep Differently

Veep is back for its seventh and final season, and the return to work was an emotional one for everybody involved. The Emmy-winning HBO comedy's return was delayed while series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus battled breast cancer.

"Everything in my life, frankly, I'm keenly aware of the gifts that I've been so lucky to have received and in those gifts of course I include Veep and my relationship with my friends here," Louis-Dreyfus told E! News. "It's been a stone-cold miracle, you know? But this last season, to go into this final season knowing it was the final season we were—"

"Emotional," Tony Hale finished her sentence.