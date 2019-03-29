Supergirl's Katie McGrath Talks Becoming "Dangerous Lena" In the Wake of Lex's Betrayal

There is a whole lot going on with Lena Luthor on Supergirl right now.

We just found out that her known supervillain brother Lex, who she's been helping, is behind pretty much everything going on with the whole show at the moment, and her assistant has been working for him the entire time, and her ex-boyfriend just nearly died until she saved him with her unstable superpower-giving serum, and last we saw her, she was unconscious at her own desk after having just been betrayed by multiple people. There's a lot going on, and none of it is very good for Lena, though it is some pretty good acting fodder for Katie McGrath.

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, Alex and the DEO team find Lena unconscious but alive, and Alex reads a bit of the letter, which is basically Lex saying sorry not sorry for everything he did.