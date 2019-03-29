Philip Winchester Leaving Law and Order: SVU Ahead of Season 21

Law & Order: SVU will be down at least one cast member when the show returns for the historical season 21. Philip Winchester, who joined the cast as ADA Stone in season 19, is exiting the long-running NBC series.

Winchester, who originated the character on the short-lived Chicago Justice, tweeted the news of his exit after congratulating the cast and crew of Law & Order: SVU on the landmark season 21 renewal.

"Sadly for me, Peter Stone and his ‘the facts don't care about you're feelings' attitude will not be returning," he tweeted. A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure," he tweeted.