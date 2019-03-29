Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Slams David Eason Split Rumors

Don't believe everything you read, folks.

While Teen Mom 2 stars are no strangers to crazy headlines, one persistent rumor has been surrounding Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

Could the pair be separating and getting a divorce? We went straight to the source to get the scoop.

"Things are fine between me and David," Jenelle shared with E! News exclusively. "I heard since he's not on social media as much we broke up... and tons of other rumors but I just don't post unless I have makeup on and when I don't, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot."

She continued, "When you're married for a while, you don't take Snapchat selfies every day of each other. You're occupied with family and life."