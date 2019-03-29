EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Slams David Eason Split Rumors

  • By
    &

by Jessica Finn & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Instagram

Don't believe everything you read, folks.

While Teen Mom 2 stars are no strangers to crazy headlines, one persistent rumor has been surrounding Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

Could the pair be separating and getting a divorce? We went straight to the source to get the scoop.

"Things are fine between me and David," Jenelle shared with E! News exclusively. "I heard since he's not on social media as much we broke up... and tons of other rumors but I just don't post unless I have makeup on and when I don't, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot."

She continued, "When you're married for a while, you don't take Snapchat selfies every day of each other. You're occupied with family and life."

Photos

Jenelle Evans' Road to Wedding

That family includes three growing kids who continue to keep mom busy. According to Jenelle, all of the children are doing great!

"Kaiser just learned all about leprechauns and won't stop talking about it," she shared with us. "Jace is trying to learn BMX biking. Ensley is sassy like crazy and loves to boss around her brothers."

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Instagram

And in between parenting, Jenelle is also preparing for the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping. While a date has yet to be announced, the MTV star warned fans that she's experiencing some health problems that could make it difficult to travel all the way to New York City.

"I've been in a lot of pain, more than usual, for the last two weeks," Jenelle explained to us. "I'm seeing a doctor next week to see what they say about traveling for the reunion but that appointment is also to discuss surgery possibilities."

She added, "I wanted to be honest with everyone now before confirming the trip and cancelling last minute and wasting everyone's time and money… It is really disappointing though because I had other things planned during my trip other than the reunion and this is holding me up from everything."

As they say in reality TV, this is to be continued!

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , , Teen Mom 2 , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Birdman Sets the Record Straight on His Engagement to Toni Braxton

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Law and Order: SVU Makes TV History With Season 21 Renewal

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Theories: Priah Ferguson Is Here to Debunk Them...And Shade You

Grey's Anatomy

Why Shonda Rhimes Fought ABC for Key Grey's Anatomy Scene—And Won

Broad City, Series Finale

Broad City Series Finale Breaks Abbi and Ilana Apart, But Only Physically

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Reveals Jo's Family History In Heartbreaking and Beautiful Episode

Everything You Need to Know About "Flip or Flop Vegas" Season 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.