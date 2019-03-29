Birdman Sets the Record Straight on His Engagement to Toni Braxton

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ladies and gentlemen, Toni Braxton isn't single by any means.

Earlier this year, the singer and Braxton Family Values star had many fans convinced that her engagement to Birdman was totally over.

But during an appearance on Friday's all-new Wendy Williams Show, the rapper made it clear that he's still with his leading lady.

When Wendy Williams asked if Toni is single, Birdman replied: "Where did you get that from? Social media I guess. Me personally, I've never been a man that put no energy into social media."

But did they at least have a fight? "It was fake," he claimed. "I don't know how this s--t took place but for real, I would never be a man to bring none of my business to social media."

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Breakup rumors first sparked when Birdman posted—then deleted—an Instagram Story that read "It's over…"

Toni would also post a solo shot with an intriguing caption. "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year."

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

And then there was the incident where Toni lost her engagement ring at the airport. According to Birdman, the "Unbreak My Heart" singer was always honest with the situation and they quickly moved on from the events.

"She told me like a week later. She's so G. That's what I like about her. She's so genuine. She keeps it 100 with me," Birdman explained. "It was in her luggage or something, at the airport, and the bag was left and the ring went missing."

As for why she wasn't wearing the ring in the first place, Birdman isn't speculating.

"That was my question too," he admitted. "It is what it is. We will buy another one, ain't no big deal."

And whether or not Toni has financial problems, Birdman says he has his leading lady's back. "If she has or will have any problems, I have enough money where she won't ever have a problem," he shared. That's real love right there.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings. And to see more of Toni's life with Birdman, watch a new season of Braxton Family Values premiering April 4 at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Toni Braxton , Birdman , Couples , Wendy Williams , Engagements , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Law and Order: SVU Makes TV History With Season 21 Renewal

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Theories: Priah Ferguson Is Here to Debunk Them...And Shade You

Grey's Anatomy

Why Shonda Rhimes Fought ABC for Key Grey's Anatomy Scene—And Won

Broad City, Series Finale

Broad City Series Finale Breaks Abbi and Ilana Apart, But Only Physically

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Reveals Jo's Family History In Heartbreaking and Beautiful Episode

Everything You Need to Know About "Flip or Flop Vegas" Season 3

Queer Eye Season 3

This Queer Eye Moment Gave Antoni Porowski a "Good Snot Cry"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.