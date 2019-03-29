Kim Kardashian and Chicago West "Look Like Twins" in This Throwback Photo

Twinning!

Kim Kardashian really got into the Throwback Thursday spirit this week, posting a series of old photos and videos with her family and friends on social media. Along with the pictures, Kim provided commentary for her fans on each throwback snap.

"Can't sleep going through old pics," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told her social media followers late Thursday night.

In one of the shared pictures, a baby Kim can be seen smiling alongside her grandma, MJ.

"Me and MJ," Kim captioned the sweet photo, adding that she and her 14-month-old daughter Chicago West "look like twins here."