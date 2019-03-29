Winter Is Coming for the "Emotional" The Walking Dead Season 9 Finale

AMC
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 1:00 PM
AMC
On the heels of one of its bloodiest episodes, The Walking Dead is doing something fresh: snow. The season nine finale features a snowstorm—the first for the long-running AMC drama—and while it may look pretty, things won't exactly be that way for the zombie apocalypse survivors.
The penultimate episode featured the Alexandria fair and Alpha's (Samantha Morton) bloody border warning that involved the deaths of Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Henry (Matt Lintz). Now? Winter is coming and the remaining survivors are mourning.
"We'll be dealing with a lot of the emotional fallout from what's happened," showrunner Angela Kang told EW. "And we'll also play with some tension and real scariness, having to do with the threat of the Whisperers. So I think it's super cool, and I'm very excited to share with the audience."
In the preview clip below, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) deal with the aftermath of Alpha's attack and Alpha's daughter, Lydia (Cassidy McClincy) being in the group's midst
Season nine saw the departures of series mainstays Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, as well as a significant time jump, as well as introductions of new characters, relationships and threats.
"I hope that [viewers will] be feeling the triumph of the human spirit and the will that people have to go on, and how they can find strength in the face of grief," Kang said about the end of the finale.
The Walking Dead airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on AMC.
