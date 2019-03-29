Um, Tom Hiddleston Is in a Women's Vitamin Ad—and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

You would think there are few things sexier than Tom Hiddleston making you breakfast, but some people are not so sure...

The Avengers actor stars in a new commercial for Centrum vitamins for women, which airs on the Chinese network Weibo, and some viewers think the ad is rather, well, creepy.

In the video, Hiddleston breaks the fourth wall and speaks to you, the viewer, presenting you with a colorful breakfast consisting of a chopped salad with a fried egg, plus a bottle of Centrum.

And he knows flattery will get him everywhere.

"You look great," he tells you.

He then tells you he'll probably be busy over the next few weeks (Work? Visiting other secret lovers? No explanation offered.), but promises to make it up to you, displaying those bedroom eyes again.