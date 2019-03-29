Matthew McConaughey Goes Undercover and Gets People "High"

Who wants some free weed? Alright, alright, alright.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! sent Matthew McConaughay to Hollywood Boulevard in disguise as his blond stoner character Moondog from the upcoming movie The Beach Bum, co-starring Snoop Dogg. There, he pranked some innocent pedestrians into trying and coming into contact with some cannabis-infused edibles and other products.

The catch? They weren't actually infused with anything.

However, the placebo effect was strong with this group.

"Now before you try one of these, I gotta tell you...in five to six seconds, you're gonna feel it," he told one girl. "So this is called a pot dog. Now in these fresh tomatoes, I've infused a little bit of THC, which is all organic, and in this mustard, I've infused lemon zest with THC."

In reality, the effects from eating cannabis-infused food are typically felt no sooner than 30 minutes.