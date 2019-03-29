Stranger Things Season 3 Theories: Priah Ferguson Is Here to Debunk Them...And Shade You

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stranger Things

Netflix

You remember the Stranger Things season three trailer, right? Of course you do. It made your day, you analyzed every frame with us. Well, get ready to do that again, but this time with the pint-sized star Priah Ferguson.

Ferguson returns in a major way as Erica, Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) sister. She even gets her own storyline and is seen for a split-second in the trailer, getting into some kind of trouble in a vent. In the video below, she breaks down some fan theories sparked by the first footage of the upcoming season.

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

One theory: Nothing happens. "I'm a little skeptical on that one," she says. Another theory: The entire show is just a newspaper article written by Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). "That's not how newspapers work. Gosh, y'all are nerds," she says.

The shade!

Another theory involves the death of Steve (Joe Keery). In the trailer, Steve is shown pretty roughed up at one point and at another he's hanging with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). The fan suggests Steve dies because he has no real connection to the other characters. To that, Ferugon says, "Not connected?! He's basically our dad."

Truth.

As she reads more theories, the shade continues. "Y'all are such dorks," she says. As for what kind of antics her character gets up to, one fan suggests she'll be a troublemaker.

"I bet she is," Ferguson laughs.

Click play on the video above to see the rest of her commentary.

Stranger Things season three drops July 4 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stranger Things , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Why Shonda Rhimes Fought ABC for Key Grey's Anatomy Scene—And Won

Broad City, Series Finale

Broad City Series Finale Breaks Abbi and Ilana Apart, But Only Physically

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Reveals Jo's Family History In Heartbreaking and Beautiful Episode

Everything You Need to Know About "Flip or Flop Vegas" Season 3

Queer Eye Season 3

This Queer Eye Moment Gave Antoni Porowski a "Good Snot Cry"

Jordan Fisher

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Casts Jordan Fisher As the New John Ambrose

Pretty Little Liars

The Perfectionists Gives Some Updates on Some Favorite Pretty Little Liars Couples

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.