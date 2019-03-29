Beyoncé Fights Back Tears While Honoring Uncle Who Died of HIV in GLAAD Media Awards Speech

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 6:15 AM

Beyonce, Jay Z, GLAAD Media Awards

YouTube

Beyoncé's 2019 GLAAD Media Awards speech was irreplaceable. 

It wasn't long before the global superstar had guests cheering after taking the stage alongside her famous husband, Jay-Z, to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award on Thursday night in Los Angeles. 

During the star-studded ceremony, the 23-time Grammy-winning songstress told the crowd she was "overwhelmed" as she delivered an impassioned speech following a medley performance by Shangela as well as an introduction from Morris Singletary, Janet Mock, Ty Hunter and Lena Waithe

"We were not expecting any of those incredible presenters and just super honored and overwhelmed. I have already cried. I put a run in my stocking," the mother of three told the crowd as she began.

Beyoncé's Tour Costumes

"I would say that one of the most beautiful memories from our tour was looking out every night and seeing the hardest gangster trapping out right next to the most fabulous queen, full out, respecting and celebrating each other. That was dope! That's the beauty of great partnership, connecting people who at first glance seem worlds apart," she continued at the event, sponsored by Ketel One. "Whether it's our fans, or our family, the LGBTQI community has always supported us and lifted us up. We're here to promote love for every human being, and change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So, lets tell them they are loved. Let's remind them they are beautiful. Let's speak out and protect them. And parents, let's love our kids in their truest form."

As the triple threat continued, she made a plea. "We would like to request that we continue to shift the stigma in this community, especially the stigmas in black families, towards accepting queer black and brown family members," she said. 

The star then grew emotional as she honored her late uncle, who passed away from HIV. "‪Lastly, I want to dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man that I have ever known...who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn't as accepting, and witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived," she said, her voice beginning to tremble. Jay-Z rubbed her back to comfort her.

Jay-Z Reveals His Mom Is a Lesbian on 4:44 Song "Smile"

"‪I am hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right," she continued, the audience cheering and laughing. 

‪She then turned her attention to the rapper, telling him, "I just want to say to you, Jay, that I am so proud of you for making incredible strides towards changing stigmas in the hip-hop community. It's a privilege to watch you take those steps and to stand right next to you. I love you and we're super grateful and honored."

GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominations

The "Story of O.J." star used his time at the microphone to recognize his mother, Gloria Carter, who was honored at last year's ceremony.  

"Life, this journey, is filled with highs, lows, and a lot of learning. This is a momentous night. I also want to, because I didn't get to do it last year, honor my mother, who received the award last year, and follow in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance and her beautiful speech at the end of the song "Smile," for her allowing me to tell her story," he said. "So, I want everyone to acknowledge that, and her strong message of love who you love and souls that connect."

See more of the night's famous attendees in E!'s gallery below. 

Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Jonathan Van Ness, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Yaass, hunty! The Queer Eye star turns out for his 32nd birthday in a silver silk gown and chunky heels. 

Meghan Trainor, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Trainor

This pop star is all about that bass, and this modern yellow look!

Lea Michele, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lea Michele

The Glee alum makes her first red carpet appearance since marrying Zandy Reich earlier this month.

Jazz Jennings, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Jazz Jennings

Flower power! The transgender rights activist is in full bloom on the red carpet.

Antoni Porowski, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Antoni Porowski

So suave! The Queer Eye culinary guru suits up for the GLAAD Media Awards.

Michelle Kwan, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Kwan

The Olympic figure skater channels her inner ice queen in a silver sequined mini-dress.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star redefines the LBD with combat boots and hot pink eyeshadow.

Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzo

There's no denying this singing sensation is feeling good as hell tonight!

Erika Jayne, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is breathtaking in a modern suit and satin pink pumps.

Ross Mathews, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Ross Mathews

10's across the board! The RuPaul's Drag Race judge is serving metallic realness.

Allison Janney, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Say cheese! The Oscar winner prepares for a night of fun.

Olivia Munn, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn

We're totally digging her Black Swan vibes.

Adam Lambert, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Lambert

New hair, who dis? The Queen frontman showcases his bold style.

Shangela, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Shangela

A star is born... again!

Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Fumero & Stephanie Beatriz

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars attend in honor of their show's nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. 

Josh Duhamel, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Josh Duhamel

The actor steps out in support of the GLAAD Media Awards.

Lea DeLaria, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lea DeLaria

The Orange Is the New Black star looks sharp in this monochromatic ensemble.

Rachel Bloom, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star goes for the gold—quite literally. 

Tan France, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tan France

The Queer Eye star proves just why he's the group's fashion expert. 

Gigi Gorgeous, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Gigi Gorgeous

A vision! The YouTube star shows some skin in a sheer silver gown.

EJ Johnson, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD

EJ Johnson

The reality TV personality sports a classic black ensemble. 

Janet Mock, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janet Mock

The author and transgender rights activist turns heads in a plum-colored gown.

Bobby Berk, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

The Queer Eye star and interior designer is oh-so stylish in a plaid suit.

Jenifer Lewis, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lewis

Read all about it! The actress rocks a newspaper-inspired ensemble.

Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gina Gershon & Jennifer Tilly

It's a Bound reunion!

Logan Browning, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Logan Browning

The Dear White People star rocks a velvet gown. 

Nick Robinson, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Robinson

The actor's film Love, Simon is nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release.

Barbara Corcoran, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Barbara Corcoran

The Shark Tank personality is here to make a deal!

Lauren Ash, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Ash

Lady in red! The Superstore actress goes glam for the main event.

Trace Lysette, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trace Lysette

We're green with envy over this Logo star's sassy look. 

