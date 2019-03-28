GLAAD Media Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards are off to a stellar start!

The annual ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work toward achieving acceptance for the LGBTQ community, aim to recognize various forms of media for its inclusive, fair and accurate representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues members face. This year's ceremonies take place tonight in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.

Among the star-studded list of honorees include Beyoncéand Jay-Z, who will accept the prestigious Vanguard Award, and Sean Hayes, who will accept the the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Madonna and Andy Cohen will receive their own special accolades, the Advocate for Change Award and the Vito Russo Award, respectively, during the NYC gathering.

Stars expected to take the stage inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel include Erika Jayne, Lena Waithe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, Lizzo, Olivia Munn and more.