30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

If some stars' names sound too good to be true, that's because it is.

Believe it or not, a lot of celebs change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it be because it is crazy hard to pronounce, or because of a childhood nickname, plenty of stars choose to change things up. Some stars, like Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean, make it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate.

The way Frank Ocean sees it is, "None of us are our names. If you don't like your name then change your name."

And it seems like a lot of other singers and actors agree with him since they also took the same step that he did.