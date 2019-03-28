To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Casts Jordan Fisher As the New John Ambrose

Lara Jean has a new boy in her life, or maybe it would be more accurate to say she's got an old boy back in her life.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel has officially found its John Ambrose, AKA the last boy who got a love letter from Lara Jean (Lana Condor). She met him in Model UN, and while we saw a boy claiming to be John Ambrose at the end of the first movie, the second movie is going in a different direction—the direction of Jordan Fisher.

Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live(ish), and now he'll be playing the fifth boy who stole Lara Jean's heart, and might turn out to be some competition for Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).