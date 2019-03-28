The Perfectionists Gives Some Updates on Some Favorite Pretty Little Liars Couples

That's for the pretty little updates, The Perfectionists!

There may be a whole lot going on at BHU in the wake of the murder of Nolan Hotchkiss, but that didn't mean there wasn't some time for Mona (Janel Parrish) to make a quick phone call to her old bestie, Hanna (Ashley Benson) in last night's episode. We didn't hear or see Hanna, but we heard Mona's helpfully expositional side of the convo.

"How are you? How's Caleb? How's the baby? Wait, Hanna, back up. What do you mean Spencer and Toby eloped? Even you didn't know? Well are they registered somewhere? Of course, I wanna get them a gift!"

So Hanna and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) have their baby, which we knew they were pregnant with at the end of the finale, and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) are now married. We haven't yet heard about Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding), but we've got updates aplenty on Emison who officially are not broken up, you guys!