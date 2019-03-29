Step Into These Sleek and Chic Silhouettes for Every Body Type

by Alanna Onanian | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 9:53 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Second skin

Spring is finally here and that means a few things: fresh colour palettes, new looks to update our closet, and figuring hugging silhouettes.

PrettyLittleThing has just launched their Second Skin collection which thankfully for us checks each of those boxes. Not only that, but this line is made for every body type. We love a brand that promotes body diversity and inclusivity. Can you say #everyBODYinPLT?

Take a look at some of our favourite pieces below:

Second skin

Mesh is Best

Buy Now: PLUS BLACK SECOND SKIN SHEER MESH BODYCON DRESS, £12.00 , PLUS LIME SECOND SKIN SHEER MESH MIDI DRESS, £15.00 , PEACH SECOND SKIN EXTREME HIGH LEG MESH BODYSUIT, £12.00

Second skin

Pretty in Pastel

Buy Now: LILAC SECOND SKIN RUCHED MESH PLUNGE MIDI DRESS, £20.00 , PLUS AQUA SECOND SKIN RUCHED MESH BARDOT CROP TOP, £15.00 , PLUS AQUA SECOND SKIN RUCHED MESH BODYCON SKIRT, £12.00 , PLUS LILAC SECOND SKIN RUCHED MESH CROP TOP, £12.00 , PLUS LIME SECOND SKIN RUCHED MESH MIDI SKIRT, £15.00

Second skin

Never Go Wrong in Neutrals

Buy Now: BLACK SECOND SKIN SQUARE NECK CUT OUT MIDAXI DRESS, £20.00 , PLUS NUDE SECOND SKIN ASYMMETRIC STRAP BODYCON DRESS, £18.00 , WHITE SECOND SKIN SHORT SLEEVE FLARE LEG JUMPSUIT, £25.00 , PLUS BLACK SECOND SKIN ONE SHOULDER CUT OUT MIDAXI DRESS, £18.00

To shop these looks and more from the Second Skin collection, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

