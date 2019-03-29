How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

Festival season is right around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you're in planning mode.

Also like us is Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill, who's been going to Coachella for years. "It's always so much fun, and there are so many great performances and parties. I usually have no idea if I'm able to go to festivals until the week before because my work schedule is so crazy," she explains.

So when the beauty does head out to the desert for the weekend, she packs accordingly. Admittedly, she loves hitting vintage shops for one-of-a-kind finds, but a lot of her other must-haves are pretty relatable—just in case you want to cop her style!