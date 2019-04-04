A Tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears' Sweetest Sister Moments With Britney Spears

They are both singers, moms and good people and no matter what they are doing or where they are living they put their family first...including their sister time.

Over the years the two Spears sisters have grown in very different directions—one lives in the south, while the other is a Las Vegas legend—but both have two children and are passionate about their people .

Even though the birthday girl is a completely different person than she was back during her days on Zoey 101 , she's still the same spirited singer and sweet sister that the "...Baby One More Time" singer has always known and loved.

Beginning with the fact that she's Britney Spears little sister, Jamie Lynn has been a teen TV star, singer, teen mom and now she's a married woman with two girls.

The former Nickelodeon star turned country singer is 28 years old today and she's already lived so much more life than that.

Happy birthday, Jamie Lynn, may it be full of love from your family and include a spa day with your sister Brit Brit!

They love each other, lean on one another and cannot stop smiling or laughing whenever they're in the same room. They are so stinking cute, and we love them together so much.

From saying touching things about one another at award shows and in interviews to posting sweet photos together on social media, the Spears sisters are keeping their bond going strong year after year.

In honor of Jamie Lynn's birthday today, we've rounded up the sweetest moments between her and her big sister below.

Instagram Sibling Love No matter what happens in these three siblings' lives they always have each other's backs. Whether it's announcing awards on stage for each other, or going to Disneyland to celebrate Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie recovering from her accident, the two Spears sisters and their brother Bryan are in this together.

Instagram Disney Darlings Britney Spears got her start on The Mickey Mouse Club and her love of all-things Disney runs in the family. In fact, the two sisters and their kids have been spotted at Disneyland a few times over the past few years and they are always up for Splash Mountain.

Jeffrey Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images Basketball Babes Even though these two singers and siblings are 10 years apart in age, they have always enjoyed going out together. Take this basketball game from 2006 for example, they looked like they had a blast.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX Sassy Sisters In 2012, Jamie Lynn performed a song called, "I Look Up to You," which she wrote about her idol and everyone's favorite pop princess. The lyrics are so touching and make us wish we were related to these two. "Scared little girl / Living in a big old world / You've outgrown your room / It all happened way too soon / They took away your innocence / We forgot our strong defense," she sings and wow, just wow.

Denise Truscello/WireImage Mini Me "I love my little sister, and I am overprotective with her. I don't mind saying that," Britney revealed during a past interview about her sister. "My sister is a handful. We are so different. Actually she would be a lot better in this business than I am. Her personality, she is Miss Diva. She is so full of herself, it's so cute."

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Golden Girls After both sisters became moms, it was clear they had another thing bonding them for life. In 2012, Jamie Lynn talked about that bond telling Glamour, "[As for Britney], she's in such a good place right now. She's in love. She has her kids. So I'm happy for her. Of course, [our bond as mothers], it's such a big thing, you know? Especially 'cause there's an age gap there—she's 10 years older. I think if I were just a normal 20-year-old, I wouldn't be able to relate as much to her."

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Kiss Kiss "I'm proud of my sister. She's worked hard to become extremely successful. It makes me proud, but it also gives me an outlet to prove who I am as a person and what I love," Jamie Lynn told radio station Kickin' 92.5 in 2014 about big sis Brit.

Disney Channel/Image Group LA Music in Their Bones In 2013, the sisters collaborated on a track for Britney's Britney Jean album and the pop princess was freaking excited about it (as were we). "So SOOO beyond excited to have my baby sis @jamielynnspears on the album," she tweeted at the time.

Instagram Merry Christmas In 2015, the Spears family showed us once again how much they love each other with this festive photo.

Instagram Spa Time In 2016, the Spears sisters took some time to relax and unwind with one another at the spa and yaaas queens!

KMazur/WireImage Better Together At the Grand Ole Opry in 2016, Britney surprised her little sis and introduced her set by saying some of the nicest things about her. "Thanks to the Opry for letting me introduce this beautiful young lady, who is my heart and my soul," she said. "Not only is she beautiful and extremely talented, but she's my little sister!"

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images It's Britney, B**ch! "She is my friend, my hero. My favorite pop star of all time…and everyone else's and the best sister a girl could ever have. I'm so excited to present her with this well-deserved recognition, the first ever RDMA Icon, Britney Spears," Jamie Lynn said on stage after surprising her sister at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Splash News Blondes Have More Fun In 2017, the "Toxic" singer shared a funny snap of her sister on Instagram and captioned it, "When I'm with my sister she makes my stomach hurt so bad from laughing!" proving these two are really two peas in a pod.

Disney Channel/Image Group LA Sister, Sister "Me and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I'm hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost," Jamie Lynn, told People in 2018 about her hopes for her two daughters in being like her and Brit Brit. "It's gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special—especially when there's that age gap there."

Instagram Family Snuggles Despite living in different states, both Jamie Lynn and Britney make time to see one another as much as possible and they always have fun with their families as well.

