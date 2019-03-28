Bekah Martinez Gets Candid About Her "Unplanned Pregnancy" With Boyfriend She "Barely" Knew

Bekah Martinez is opening up about getting "unexpectedly pregnant" three months into her relationship with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

The 24-year-old Bachelor alum, who gave birth to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard earlier this year, is getting candid about her personal life in a message to her fans. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Bekah explained that it hasn't been the easiest journey for her and Grayston.

"This man is wonderful. And handsome. And a great dad," Bekah wrote alongside a photo with Grayston. "I love him so much, but there's so much you don't see that goes on behind the instagram scenes. I think it's easy to look at our photos together and think we transitioned seamlessly into a life with each other, and that couldn't be further from the truth."