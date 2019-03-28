This Queer Eye Moment Gave Antoni Porowski a "Good Snot Cry"

Yes, Antoni Porowski is part of Queer Eye's Fab Five, but he still watches the show like the rest of us—and gets equal parts emotional.

"Watching the episodes is really interesting…because I don't get to see what a lot of castmates, what the other Fabers, do in a lot of their field trips. We sort of talk about it during the week, but we never really know what's going on until we see the episodes," Antoni told us.

Antoni said he had heard how emotional it was for Tan France to be there while hero Mary Jones got her teeth fixed, but didn't know how emotional it was until he saw it for himself.