Hailey Bieber's "Favorite Kinda Date Night" With Justin Bieber Is Couple Goals

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Baby, baby, baby, oh! Bet you wish this was your date night!

While Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wish their marriage could be a bit more private, there are some special occasions where they give a glimpse into newlywed life.

One of those moments was Thursday morning when Hailey documented one of her evenings in with the Grammy winning singer.

In the collage of photos, Justin is spotted wearing pajamas in the kitchen before they enter the TV room for some quality Netflix. As for their TV show of choice? It has to be Friends.

As for food, the couple appeared to share pizza and more treats from Jon & Vinny's. And yes, we totally spot the Target bag in the background.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"My favorite kinda date night :)," Hailey captioned the photos that were liked by more than half a million people in an hour.

"Nothing better," Madison Beer shared in the comments section. Justine Skye added, "Wow now I'm starving."

It's been seven months since Justin and Hailey got married in a courthouse ceremony near New York City. And while the couple is working on a larger wedding, their main focus is enjoying the newlywed life.

"I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," Hailey previously shared with Vogue. "I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go."

The supermodel added, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice...But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Instagram , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grayston Leonard, Bekah Martinez

Bekah Martinez Gets Candid About Her "Unplanned Pregnancy" With Boyfriend She "Barely" Knew

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Scolds Twitter User for "Negative" Comments About Her In-Person Appearance

Mariah Bell, Lim Eun-soo, Eunsoo Lim

Figure Skater Mariah Bell Addresses "Disturbing" Hate She Received in Light of "Slashing" Incident

Survivor

Does Survivor Really Need Twists Anymore?

Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union and Ruth E. Carter

Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and More Celebs Show the Power of Sisterhood With the #WomensHistoryMonth Challenge

Mary Kay Letourneau, Vili Fualaau

Mary Kay Letourneau and Former Student Vili Fualaau Move Ahead With Split

Don Rickles, Mr. Potato Head

Toy Story 4 Will Still Include the Late Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head: Here's How

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.