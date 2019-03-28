Have Elizabeth Vargas and A&E Discovered The Untold Story of JonBenét Ramsey's Murder?

Elizabeth Vargas and A&E are kicking off The Untold Story with one big installment: Hunting JonBenét's Killer. E! News has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode featuring Vargas and her team taking a fresh look at the notorious cold case of JonBenét Ramsey's murder.

In Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story, the team tracks down new leads with DNA tests, sits down with John Ramsey for an exclusive interview and features never-before-seen photos. The installment also goes down the paths of numerous theories about the crime that involve intruders.

"It's a mission of mine to find the killer," John Ramsey says in the promo.