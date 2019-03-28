Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

Who doesn't love Anthropologie?

Whenever we stroll by a store, it's pretty much guaranteed we'll pop in. So it's not like we need another reason to shop there, but we just got one.

Earlier this month, the retailer expanded into plus-size for the very first time. One peek at the size-inclusive collection and we think you'll agree: It's gorgeous. The collection itself is titled A+nthropologie (or APlus by Anthropologie) launched with a total of 120 pieces, which are a mix of in-house labels and outside brands.

Unsurprisingly, it was hard to narrow down our favorites, but we did it and these are the key pieces we're into for spring.

Virginia Dress

This colorful maxi dress with a perfectly cinched waist is breezy and flattering. 

BUY IT: $190 at Anthropologie

Dog Days Colloquial Tee

Dress up your look with this playful pup shirt. 

BUY IT: $48 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Belted Denim Romper

A sassy denim romper is the perfect 'fit for spring. 

BUY IT: $160 at Anthropologie

Marrakech Camo Moto Jacket

A fitted moto jacket in a trendy camo print will be your new neutral. 

BUY IT: $150 at Anthropologie

Vineland Embroidered Midi Skirt

A sunny yellow skirt in an A-line silhouette is oh so fresh for spring. 

BUY IT: $150 at Anthropologie

Rosalie Embroidered Top

This cute floral top that ties right at the waist is perfect for your next brunch.

BUY IT: $120 at Anthropologie

Beachy Wide-Leg Pant

A tailored but beachy wide-leg pant is the best way to rock off-duty style. 

BUY IT: $130 at Anthropologie

Tabby Stretch Waist Belt

This stretchy leather belt will pull together any look ASAP. 

BUY IT: $68 at Anthropologie

Jessalyn Knit Blazer

A fitted knit blazer strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressy. 

BUY IT: $160 at Anthropologie

Canovas Striped Jumpsuit

Streamline your look with this stripe jumpsuit in a chic, tailored fit. 

BUY IT: $140 at Anthropologie

Classic V-Neck Tee

Who doesn't love a classic T-shirt in a sophisticated snake print? 

BUY IT: $48-60 at Anthropologie

Camilla Maxi Dress

Why not spend these warmer months in this sleeveless knit dress?

BUY IT: $150 at Anthropologie

