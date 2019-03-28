Double Shot of Love Trailer: Pauly D and Vinny Get Their Bachelor On

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 10:48 AM

They've faced their fair share of grenades on Jersey Shore, now DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are looking for love…in a house full of women. Think The Bachelor meets Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The first trailer for Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is here, and yes, it looks as crazy as you'd expect. Just look at how excited the ladies are when Pauly and Vinny walk through the door.

The Jersey bros are looking for love together and there are 20 contestants vying for their hearts. The boys get to say who stays and who goes, but the ladies get to pick which Shore pal they pursue, ultimately holding the power. Will they find the right partner in crime? From the looks of the trailer, they just might.

Jersey Shore Romance Report

"This is getting real," Vinny says.

"I came into this house, looking for love," Pauly says in the trailer.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the boxing matches, ominous kitchen scenes and loose weaves in the trailer above. Then, meet the 20 contestants below.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alysse

Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Derynn

Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Marissa

Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Zuljeily

Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Shira

Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Christina

Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alli

Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nadya

Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Deseree

Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Victoria

Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nikki

Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Elle

Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Susan

Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Mish

Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Cate

Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittnay

Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Ashley

Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittani

Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Maria

Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Holly

Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

