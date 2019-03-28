It's a Whole New World in The 100 Season 6 Trailer

It's a new world for The 100. The season six trailer features your favorites touching down for the first time.

"Abby, everything we did, everything that happened so we could get here," Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick) says to Abigail (Paige Turco).

But is everything as it seems? It's The 100, what do you think?

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is experiencing the new world and all the "happiness" it has to offer. "If anyone needs a fresh start, it's us," she says.

Yeah, happiness is put in quotes for a reason.