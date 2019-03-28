Natalie Morales on Being a Part of TV History With Abby's

Welcome to Abby's, a place where everybody knows your name—because they're all neighbors—and where men can't wear flip flops. For series star Natalie Morales, the new comedy is more than a job—it's a dream job.

"You know what's even crazier? I'm the first Cuban, female lead of a network sitcom. I'm the first Cuban since [I Love Lucy star] Desi Arnaz, which is crazy and amazing, I think it's really cool. But it does make you go, ‘That was in black and white, that was a long time ago,'" she told E! News.

Abby's comes from executive producer Michael Schur of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation fame and follows Abby and her makeshift—and unlicensed—bar. Her place becomes a sanctuary to the neighborhood. The show also stars Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Kimia Behpoornia and Leonard Ouzts.

The historical nature of her casting and character—Abby is a veteran, and an open bisexual on the series—has separated Abby's from just being a regular job, Morales said.

"Obviously this is like the dream job. Every job I've had has been a dream job, it's not that I don't believe I deserve it because I do work really, really hard for it, but I can't believe it when I get it," she told E! News. "It's really incredible, so I'm glad that I get to do this, and I truly am flabbergasted that I'm allowed to."

Click play on the video to learn more about Abby's.

Abby's premieres Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

