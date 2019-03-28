Wendy Williams Once Claimed She'd "Walk Out" If Husband Got a Mistress Pregnant

Quotes from Wendy Williams' 2001 memoir, Wendy's Got the Heat, are raising eyebrows.

The Wendy Williams Show host's personal life has been making headlines recently, with reports claiming that her husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Amid the speculation, Williams' quotes about Hunter's previous alleged affair have resurfaced.

"In those forty-five seconds my woman's intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover," Williams, who tied the knot with Hunter in 1997, shared in the memoir. "No woman deserves this."

She added, "I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating."