Married at First Sight's Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion File for Divorce

Instagram / Cortney Hendrix
It's over between veteran Married at First Sight couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion.
The 31-year-old make-up artist and 32-year-old FDNY firefighter and wrestler, who met and wed on season one in 2014, have filed for divorce following months of split rumors.
"In Feb 2019 Jason and I filed for divorce—after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a 6 month separation," Hendrix wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn't mean we don't have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life."
"We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning," she added.
Carrion and Married at First Sight reps have not commented.
Hendrix last shared a photo of her with Carrion on Instagram in November, when the two sparked split rumors. He last shared an image of the two, specifically a video from their onscreen wedding, in August.
Earlier this year, the two talked about their relationship with E! News.
"We have learned that peaks and valleys are going to be a part of our relationship and if we want to weather the storm and find ourselves still standing at the end, we must work on it daily," Cortney said. "We have survived and will continue to survive and love each other because we make decisions daily to build each other up."
Jason realized early in the relationship that he was focusing too much time at work and not enough time on his marriage. He said, "I had to take a step back and re-evaluate what was most important in my life—my wife. I started making our marriage my main priority and started to see a huge growth in our relationship."