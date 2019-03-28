Married at First Sight's Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion File for Divorce

It's over between veteran Married at First Sight couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion.

The 31-year-old make-up artist and 32-year-old FDNY firefighter and wrestler, who met and wed on season one in 2014, have filed for divorce following months of split rumors.

"In Feb 2019 Jason and I filed for divorce—after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a 6 month separation," Hendrix wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn't mean we don't have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life."

"We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning," she added.