Kaley Cuoco Lost Her Wallet—and a Big Bang Theory Fan Returned It in the Best Way

Kaley Cuoco's faith in humanity was reaffirmed when a stranger who recognized her from The Big Bang Theory found and returned her lost wallet.

The 33-year-old actress, who is filming the 12th and final season of the CBS sitcom, got emotional as she talked about her ordeal in a series of selfie videos posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"So I have had the strangest week, it's very up and down, very kind of emotional to be honest, probably just coming with the end of the show and lots of other things. But a really sweet thing happened to me a few days ago and I had to share. I left my wallet at a Sharky's [Woodfired Mexican Grill] in Calabasas," she said, referring to the low-crime, affluent celebrity-favorite suburb. "That was in the early afternoon and I didn't realize till the evening. I became really hysterical and didn't know where it was and retraced my steps and was like, 'Oh my God, I left it there, and it's gone. It's gone.' I was crying, I was so upset. So I called Sharky's and someone had turned it in."

"Someone picked it up and saw it was me, and wrote 'Penny' on the front on a piece of paper, gave it back to their manager and left it there," she said. "Whoever did that, whoever is out there, thank you. I wish I could have met you, I would have given you all the cash in my wallet, or whatever was in there. I really would have given you anything. I was so grateful there was someone so sweet on this earth, and honest, and it didn't go unnoticed, and I will never forget that, because that could have been a very bad day for me."

She continued, "So whoever you are, whoever returned my wallet, and the manager at Sharky's, you guys were so nice! I came in crying, they were like, 'Penny!' So there is good in the world."

