Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Tried to "Exit This Dynamic" With Dennis Shields a Week Before His Death

Bethenny Frankel had to say goodbye to her on-again/off-again partner Dennis Shields when he died suddenly in August 2018, and then cameras started rolling for The Real Housewives of New York City season 11. Her grief on screen has been palpable and she takes things to a new level in the Wednesday, April 3 episode in a filmed therapy session.

"I mean, it's really brutal. He was really someone that I went to for everything. Him being gone is just a massive void and I really can't believe he's gone," Bethenny says in a confessional.

During her session, Bethenny said he was such a powerful force in her life, tangled up with her daughter's affection for him, but the Saturday before his death she made the decision to "exit this dynamic."