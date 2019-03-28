The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 Reunion Trailer: It's NeNe Leakes Against the World?

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 8:00 AM
After a season as dramatic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 did you expect anything less than a three-part reunion? E! News has your exclusive first look at the dramatic end-of-season sitdown with Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shamari DeVoe, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
"Y'all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I'm the one," NeNe says in the exclusive trailer below.
You may recall NeNe unfollowed her costars on social media following the taping of this reunion. She gets into it with just about everyone in the trailer and touches on her rocky season with ailing husband Gregg Leakes and that infamous moment in her closet.
The drama kicks off on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. with the first part. In the first installment, Porsha relives highlights of her relationship with Dennis (she licks his body covered with names of exes just the same), Kandi becomes emotional with an update on her surrogacy journey, Cynthia confronts NeNe, and Porsha and Kandi address tumultuous relationship on social media.
Part two, airing Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, Kandi wades into it with Porsha and Dennis, Gregg gets candid about the state of his marriage to NeNe, Marlo and Tanya rehash the season's trip drama and the drama surrounding the "Bye Wig" party comes to a head.
Everything comes to a conclusion on Sunday, April 21 as the ladies finish discussing the "Bye Wig" saga, Cynthia reveals all about her relationship, the ladies revisit Eva's wedding (and finances), and Cynthia and NeNe go head-to-head in one epic battle.
"If NeNe wants to fall out over this petty-ass s—t then let us fall out over it," Cynthia says in the trailer after host Andy Cohen continues to push an issue with NeNe.
Falling the reunion, Bravo will air a new three-part special series The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby beginning Sunday, April 28. In the series, Porsha, engaged and expecting her first child, soon realizes she and Dennis may be in over their heads. Can the help of their mothers get them through these tense times?
Everything airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
