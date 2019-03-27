Jane the Virgin Premiere: The Michael Twist Explained

Honestly, screw Game of Thrones.

As excited as we are to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne at the end, that excitement paled in comparison to how we felt going into tonight's Jane the Virgin premiere. After the season four finale revealed that Michael (Brett Dier), in some form, was alive, we spent nearly a year theorizing, panicking, arguing, begging, and rewatching as we wondered a) if it's Michael and b) how Jane (Gina Rodriguez) would handle whoever the heck it was.

She had just spent four years grieving her dead husband, and had finally moved on with Rafael (Justin Baldoni). They were moving in together! She was ready for him to propose! We were firmly, completely, totally Team Rafael! And then Jane got to Rafael's apartment and it suddenly became very clear why Raf had been acting so weird, because naturally, finding out that your soon-to-be fiancee's dead husband is still alive is pretty earth-shattering, especially when it's up to you to break that news.