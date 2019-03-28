The Best Long-Wear Foundations We've Tried

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 3:00 AM
We're makeup lovers around here, and we're the first to admit, we've tried it all.
When it comes to foundation, specifically, things get complicated. There are so many options after all.
However, as we head into the spring and summer, our standards increase even more. When it's hot out, the last thing you want is your perfectly applied shade running down your face because you're sweating. Or maybe you're in the pool. Regardless, you want your makeup to stay where you put it. To avoid an embarrassing scenario, you're going to want to seek out something that's long-lasting.
Enter these long-wear foundations. And trust, we've tested 'em and they stack up.
Is there anything Rhianna can't do? Her latest venture, Fenty Beauty is wildly popular, and the range of foundation, specifically, is a standout. Consistency-wise, it's unbelievably lightweight but still full coverage. Oh, it also comes in a boundary-breaking range of 50 shades.
If designer makeup is your jam, this is the way to in the long-wear department. Spoiler alert: It never makes oily skin look dewy, just clean and fresh.
This stay-in-place foundation from the old-school brand has won a variety of beauty awards, and for good reason. The full-coverage formula promises a 24-wear, and it delivers. It's also fragrance-free and ideal for masking even the oiliest of skin.
Lawless' slogan is Clean AF and it has the "Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval. As for the foundation itself, it's a good full-coverage matte finish option that stays where you put it.
This HD-quality makeup was created to be worn by actors on TV. The long-lasting fluid has a second-skin feel and truly gives you that porcelain, poreless look of perfection.
Mac's Pro Longwear formula is legit, and most of us already own this since it's been around awhile. But have you tried the waterproof version? It's perfect for hot summer days, has a satin finish and is dewier than the original.
If you're a city girl, this long-lasting, anti-pollution formula has your name all over it. It's ultra-blendable, ultra-buildable and infused with good-for-your-skin antioxidants, as well as anti-blue light ingredients.
This miracle formula is basically skincare in foundation form. You've got concentrated mushroom extract to improve firmness, hyaluronic acid to plump up the skin and supercharged vitamin C to give you a glow-girl effect. Yes, it's that magical.
This newly launched range from IT is the real deal. It's an oil-free formula with a velvet-matte finish that also happens to be humidity-proof. It's pretty thick, but if you know your way around a Beauty Blender you'll be more than pleased with the final result.
Talk about a bargain. This designer-status foundation is only $13 and it's pretty hard to believe. YouTubers and other beauty experts swear by its full-coverage long-wear effect, and we tried it—it's true.
