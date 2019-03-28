The Best Long-Wear Foundations We've Tried

We're makeup lovers around here, and we're the first to admit, we've tried it all.

When it comes to foundation, specifically, things get complicated. There are so many options after all.

However, as we head into the spring and summer, our standards increase even more. When it's hot out, the last thing you want is your perfectly applied shade running down your face because you're sweating. Or maybe you're in the pool. Regardless, you want your makeup to stay where you put it. To avoid an embarrassing scenario, you're going to want to seek out something that's long-lasting.

Enter these long-wear foundations. And trust, we've tested 'em and they stack up.