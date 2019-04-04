See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 4:00 AM
Reba McEntire is nothing short of a country music legend.
Throughout her career, the Grammy winner has been an inspiration for many in the industry. After she was discovered singing at a high school football game at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City in 1974, Reba kicked off a career full of chart-topping albums and record-breaking singles.
The "Does He Love You" singer even starred in her own successful television show called Reba, which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. But wait, there's more!
She is also known for her incredible style in what has come to be known as truly all-American. And she plans on bringing her true country style to the stage when she hosts the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend.
"We're at seven [costume changes], and you never know," she teased in an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "It could happen to go eight or nine."
With her new album Stronger Than The Truth coming out April 5th, the hostess is sure to wear looks just as iconic as her hits.
"My favorite part about fashion is comfort. You gotta look good and I like the term tough sexy, but its gotta be comfortable," she explained to us.
And while some occasions require a designer dress, sometimes it's a-okay to go a bit more casual. "If you're going to wear boots and jeans and a sexy top and like a jacket over it, I love that the best," Reba professed to us.
Before Sunday's live award show, we're taking a look at some of Reba's best looks in our gallery below.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for ACM
"You can't beat the red dress," Reba McEntire said in an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner when recalling her 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards dress. "You gotta drop the mic at that one."
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The My Kind of Country artist stuns as she hosts the 2009 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "How Blue" singer strikes a pose as she arrives to the 2017 ACM Awards.
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Talk about a red carpet pro! Reba turns heads for all the right reasons while posing on the red carpet of the 2016 CMA Awards.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for dcp
Nothing wrong with a good pair of boots! The star keeps it casual as she walks the red carpet of the American Country Countdown Awards in 2016.
Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty Images for ACM
Reba steals the show on the red carpet while posing with Narvel Blackstock at the 44th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
Its two thumbs up for the talented host as she attends the 53rd ACM Awards in Los Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Reba easily outshines Blake Shelton in the fashion department while wearing a long blue gown and big smile at the 2011 ACM Awards.
ABC/SARA KAUSS
The country music legend looks gorgeous in this sapphire dress as she walks the red carpet at the 48th annual CMA Awards.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp
The songwriter points to the audience as she performs on stage during the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets in Arlington, Texas.
Kevin Winter/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM
Bow down to this fashionable star! The singer shines on stage at the 46th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.
Jason Kempin / ABC via Getty Images
Reba wears a velvet gown as she arrives to the 45th CMA Awards in Nashville.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The singer turns heads as she walks down the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images
Reba wears a beautiful black gown as she stands on stage at the 37th annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp
The Broadway singer performs on stage at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville.
Article continues below
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Reba flashes a pose as she performs on stage at the 2015 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
As for what she'll wear this weekend, you just have to watch the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?