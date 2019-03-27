Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly's Friendship Faces the Lie Detector Test

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson's friendship has headed to uncharted territory: the lie detector test.

The rapper and SNL comedian appeared in a Vanity Fair video where they interviewed each other while connected to the detector. During the question and answer session, the two men talked about their friendship, their acting skills, who has better BDE and more. It went...as expected.

The main takeaway from Kelly and Davidson's lie detector test is that their bromance is as strong as ever. For starters, the "Bad Things" rapper wasn't afraid to admit that he doesn't think Davidson should try his hand at that musical genre. It turns out Davidson doesn't think he'd be a good rapper either.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, not only has a long list of songs to his name, but movie titles, too. He's currently the star of Netflix's The Dirt and admitted during the test that he thinks he's a better actor than rapper. The two of them also appeared in the film Big Time Adolescence together, which is where their friendship really solidified.