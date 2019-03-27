Offset Praises His "Ride or Die" Cardi B After She Opens Up About Her Past

Wed., Mar. 27, 2019

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Offset is showing his support for Cardi B.

In a sweet shout-out on social media, the 27-year-old Migos star shared a photo of the 26-year-old "I Like It" singer riding on his back. Along with the cute Instagram picture, Offset wrote a message to Cardi, praising her and sending her love.

"RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU," Offset wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW."

This post from Offset comes one day after Cardi addressed claims made about her past in a candid message to her followers on social media.

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

In response to a recently resurfaced video, in which Cardi talks about drugging and robbing men while working as a stripper, the Grammy winner explained that she has a past that she "can't change."

"I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up," Cardi wrote in her message on Tuesday. "A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living."

"I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s--t," she continued. "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options."

"The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated that I was involve with," Cardi clarified. "Men that were conscious willing and aware. I have a past that I can't change we all do."

Cardi captioned the post, "All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future."

Offset and Cardi, who reunited after a split in December, share 8-month-old daughter, Kulture.

