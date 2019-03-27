Alexa Vega and Carlos Pena Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Alexa Vegais about to be extra outnumbered by men, because she and hubby Carlos Pena are having another baby boy!

Their son Ocean Pena Vega is going to have a little brother in just a few months time. Alexa and Carlos learned the sex of their unborn child by getting a special cake made for a gender reveal, which happened while they were aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise. Alexa, Carlos and Ocean sliced into the cake on the balcony of their suite, where blue and pink decorations adorned the walls. "We had the most epic #gendereveal party yesterday in our room! Sure it was just our little family....But it was PERFECT!" Carlos gushed on Instagram.

They even revealed that their newest little one will be named Kingston James Pena Vega, or KJ for short.