Channing Tatum Gushes Over Jessie J in Sweet Birthday Message

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Happy birthday, Jessie J!

The singer turned 31 years old on Wednesday, and Channing Tatum celebrated his leading lady's big day with a sweet birthday tribute.

The actor posted a black and white snapshot of the "Flashlight" artist soaking up the sun on Instagram.

"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote alongside the picture. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Jessie also shared a special message with her fans about what she hopes to accomplish in this new year.

"My only wish for my 31st birthday is... To be better," she captioned her reflective post. "Better at coping with loss. Better at coping with change. Better at facing my fears. Better at being alone. Better at being open. Better at asking for support. Better at communication. Better at making time for myself and those who deserve it. Better at giving love. Better at receiving love. Better at not being afraid to be myself. Better at not being afraid to wear what I want. Better at acting on my instincts. Better at making decisions. Better at being a friend. Better at putting myself first. Better at introducing myself to people. Better at being genuinely confident. Better at resting. Better at loving my body shape. Better at opening my heart to love. Better at being truthful about how I really feel. Better at letting go of things that do not matter. Better at focusing on the lesson not the win or the fail. Better at making time to create. Better at prioritizing life over work. Better at not judging myself or others. Better at celebrating myself. Better at being kind to my body and mind when it shuts down. Better at not justifying myself. Better at listening. Better at celebrating others in my actions and not just in my mind. Better at making music that I love and not what I feel pushed to make. Better at being open to new things. Better at loving myself from the inside out and consistently. Better at life. Better at being myself."

Read

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

Romance rumors about the couple started spreading in October. Channing then seemingly confirmed their relationship in November. Ever since their love story began, the two have continued to support one another. For instance, Channing attended one of Jessie's concerts in Houston and Jessie cheered on her main man at Magic Mike Live's opening night in London. While they initially kept their new romance fairly private, they've since been spotted several times packing on the PDA.

"They are smitten and don't want to spend time apart," a source told E! News earlier this month. "He has fallen hard for her and can't get enough. Things are going very well between them."

This next chapter is already off to a busy start for the birthday girl. She's heading to Europe in April for her international tour.

 

We can't wait to see what this next year holds for these lovebirds.

 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jessie J , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Parents

Gabrielle Union's First Cover With Baby Kaavia Is Here and We Dare You Not to Smile

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Lady Gaga's Birthday Getaway to Mexico

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Makes TV History as Longest-Running Multi-Camera Sitcom

Hilary Duff, Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hilary Duff's Portrayal of Sharon Tate Will Give You the Chills

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Seen With Her Husband After His Alleged Mistress Gives Birth

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Final Season Is Getting a Feature-Length Documentary

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Is Back, and Whether Michael Is Michael Or Not, He "Changes Everything"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.