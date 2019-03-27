Channing Tatum Gushes Over Jessie J in Sweet Birthday Message

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 11:45 AM
Happy birthday, Jessie J!
The singer turned 31 years old on Wednesday, and Channing Tatum celebrated his leading lady's big day with a sweet birthday tribute.
The actor posted a black and white snapshot of the "Flashlight" artist soaking up the sun on Instagram.
"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he wrote alongside the picture. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."
Jessie also shared a special message with her fans about what she hopes to accomplish in this new year.
"My only wish for my 31st birthday is... To be better," she captioned her reflective post. "Better at coping with loss. Better at coping with change. Better at facing my fears. Better at being alone. Better at being open. Better at asking for support. Better at communication. Better at making time for myself and those who deserve it. Better at giving love. Better at receiving love. Better at not being afraid to be myself. Better at not being afraid to wear what I want. Better at acting on my instincts. Better at making decisions. Better at being a friend. Better at putting myself first. Better at introducing myself to people. Better at being genuinely confident. Better at resting. Better at loving my body shape. Better at opening my heart to love. Better at being truthful about how I really feel. Better at letting go of things that do not matter. Better at focusing on the lesson not the win or the fail. Better at making time to create. Better at prioritizing life over work. Better at not judging myself or others. Better at celebrating myself. Better at being kind to my body and mind when it shuts down. Better at not justifying myself. Better at listening. Better at celebrating others in my actions and not just in my mind. Better at making music that I love and not what I feel pushed to make. Better at being open to new things. Better at loving myself from the inside out and consistently. Better at life. Better at being myself."
Romance rumors about the couple started spreading in October. Channing then seemingly confirmed their relationship in November. Ever since their love story began, the two have continued to support one another. For instance, Channing attended one of Jessie's concerts in Houston and Jessie cheered on her main man at Magic Mike Live's opening night in London. While they initially kept their new romance fairly private, they've since been spotted several times packing on the PDA.
"They are smitten and don't want to spend time apart," a source told E! News earlier this month. "He has fallen hard for her and can't get enough. Things are going very well between them."
This next chapter is already off to a busy start for the birthday girl. She's heading to Europe in April for her international tour.
We can't wait to see what this next year holds for these lovebirds.
