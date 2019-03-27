Sex and the City Follow-Up TV Series in the Works

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 11:02 AM

Don't call it a sequel, but Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has a new TV project in the works. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell's new book due out in August, has landed at Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The book takes a look at sex, dating and friendship—you know, the basis for Sex and the City—but what those things look like after the age of 50.

"The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, 'Yes! There is more sex in the city!'"

Bushnell will write a pilot script and executive produce.

"It didn't used to be this way. At one time, 50-something meant the beginning of retirement—working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement age folks weren't meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren't expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50 and 60-something women look like today and I'm thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen," Bushnell said in a statement.

The original Sex and the City TV series ran for six seasons and produced two movies with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon starring. The HBO series was based on Bushnell's book of the same name. The CW made a prequel to the HBO series with The Carrie Diaries starring Annasophia Robb.

Bushnell's Lipstick Jungle was also adapted into a short-lived television series starring Brooke Shields, Kim Raver and Lindsay Price.

Her new book examines dating habits of middle-aged men and women in the modern world. Imagine if there was Tinder for Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte to use?

The deal is just that, a deal. No official greenlight has been given.

