Jussie Smollett's Attorney Addresses His Dropped Charges and Future Plans

Why were Jussie Smollett's criminal charges suddenly dropped?

It's a question on many minds this week following the unexpected announcement on Wednesday that the Empire star's charges in connection with his alleged January attack are no more. As fans may recall, the star was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report, charges he pleaded not guilty to earlier this month. They were dropped in return for the star's agreement to forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago and complete community service, the Cook County State's Attorney's office confirmed.

"In the last two years, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has referred more than 5,700 cases for alternative prosecution. This is not a new or unusual practice. An alternative disposition does not mean that there were any problems or infirmities with the case or the evidence. We stand behind the Chicago Police Department's investigation and our decision to approve charges in this case. We did not exonerate Mr. Smollett," the office said in an additional statement. "The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett's agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago. Without the completion of these terms, the charges would not have been dropped. This outcome was met under the same criteria that would occur for and is available to any defendant with similar circumstances."