Rob Kardashian Praises "Wonderful Relationship" With Blac Chyna After Custody Agreement

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have said goodbye to the drama.
Just days after E! News confirmed the former couple came to a custody agreement regarding their two-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, one parent is speaking out on social media.
In a new post on Twitter, Rob set the record straight on where things stand with his ex. At the same time, he clarified a few reports still lingering in the press.
"Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with his 7 million followers. "Reports of her wanting to have drinks is totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning out daughter."
Rob added, "Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I."
When it comes to the former couple's final custody agreement, a source shared with E! News earlier this week that the pair agreed to split custody 50/50.
In addition, Rob no longer has to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support. Instead, our source says both parents agreed to "each pay for whatever Dream needs when either one of them has her for custodial time and any other expenses (school, medical) will be split evenly."
There have been many signs that Rob and Chyna have put the past behind them and are determined to be co-parents.
When the Arthur George sock designer celebrated his birthday earlier this month, Chyna wished him a happy birthday on social media.
And just a month earlier, both parties took to Twitter with some positive messages about their situation.
"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob shared. Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"
