These New Downton Abbey Movie Posters Will Make You Feel Something

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 9:06 AM

Downton Abbey movie

Focus Features

The Crawley family is coming back in a big way—on the big screen. The Downton Abbey movie is just months away—in theaters September 20, 2019—and now we've got the first look at some returning characters.

Focus Features released four posters for the upcoming addition to the sprawling family saga spotlighting Edith (Laura Carmichael), Mary (Michelle Dockery), Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) and Andy (Michael C. Fox). And these new character spotlights will transport you right back to the early 1900s—and to a simpler time when there weren't dozens of streaming services producing endless amounts of TV content. You could just turn on PBS and watch the stately soap Downton Abbey.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie has a teaser trailer that doesn't give much away. However, we do have a cast list: Dockery, Carmichael, James-Collier, Fox, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton are part of the ensemble cast.

Downton Abbey movie

Focus Features

Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the script and is executive producer. Michael Engler directed. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge also produce.

Downton Abbey movie

Focus Features

Downton Abbey movie

Focus Features

Over its six seasons on TV, Downton Abbey was a crossover ratings hit, won three golden Globes, 15 Emmys and was nominated for 69 Emmys total.

See what's happening with the Crawleys in theaters September 20, 2019.

