We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!

Dun, dun...it's Christopher Meloni's birthday!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit characters Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and his partner and current leading lady Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had a very deep and strong connection on the series and they always had each other's back.

Over the years, fans of the NBC show grew obsessed with them, but the real friendship we are still living for today is the one between birthday boy Meloni and his former co-star Hargitay.

Seriously, they would make Stabler and Benson really proud based on their continually strong bond in real life and it makes our hearts jump for joy year after year.

Despite the fact that Stabler and Benson are no more on screen, off screen the two actors are still as thick as thieves and we are very grateful that they are.

In honor of Meloni turning 58 years old today we've decided to celebrate the thing we love about him more than his acting and good looks...his friendship with Hargitay.