The Challenge: War of the Worlds Sneak Peek: It's Bear vs. Hunter in a Battle of...Everything, Including Tattoos?

It's Hunter vs. Bear, for, um, some reason? In the below exclusive sneak peek from MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Bear of Big Brother fame, reveals his plans to "make the biggest move the villa has ever seen in history."

Say what? "When we go in, we are calling out Hunter and Georgia. Exactly. Because you know why? That's how I f—king roll," Bear tells his shocked partner Da'Vonne in the exclusive clip below.

Viewers will recall Bear's been hooking up with Georgia.